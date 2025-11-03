A charity night held at Aberystwyth Football Club has raised nearly £5,000 for a Bronglais Hospital ward.
Organised by long-time charity fundraiser Nia Gore, the event was held at Aberystwyth Town football club on Saturday, 25 October and featured performances from Elvis Presley impersonator Darren Graceland Jones as well as Tina Sparkle.
Geraint Hughes acted as compere and auctioneer on the night.
Nia said the money raised will “hopefully go to help the respiratory outpatient area as they need better facilities - as we know first-hand - as due to previous radiotherapy treatments my husband has severe respiratory issues now.”
Thanking everyone who attended and donated auction prizes, Nia said the evening was a great success, raising £4,774.
