Ceredigion Invictus Lions Club’s fundraising venture
Fundraisers from the Ceredigion Invictus Lions Club are pictured here raising money at Aberystwyth’s Marks and Spencer store.
On Thursday, 28 July, Jane, Dominik, Sahil and Ben raised money to finance the drilling of pumpwells in northern Philippines. The pumpwells generate a supply of clean and fresh water for the consumption of impoverished community members in the northern part of the country. A pumpwell has a life span of 25 to 30 years with minimal repairs or maintenance.
Also, during the day, the use of Message in a Bottle was promoted. Use of the bottle in an emergency was thoroughly explained and hundreds of the bottles were distributed to interested members of the community.
Lion members from Gower and Llwchwr Estuary Lions Club members David and Morena joined their Ceredigion counterparts in the spirit of camaraderie and co-operation as Lions.
The banners carry messages they would like to convey to community members whose support and generosity they gratefully acknowledged.
Ceredigion Invictus Lions members also held their first face-to-face meeting since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic.
Also in attendance were Zone 13 chairperson Nigel Skipper, Guiding Lion David Willoughby, Liz Harries and David Hurst, who is also designated as Guiding Lion, and Morena Malbog.
