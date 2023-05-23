The Ceredigion Local History Forum restarted twice-yearly meetings on Sunday, 21 May, with a half-day meeting featuring speakers on a variety of topics linked to resources for researching local and family history in the county.
Founded in 2002, the aim of the forum is to encourage individuals and members of the many local history societies in the county to meet and share knowledge and experiences.
Before Covid, this mainly took the form of twice-yearly day-schools, with a variety of speakers on a particular theme.
Past themes have included transport, pubs, WWI, farming, buildings and local beliefs.
Meetings generally attract between 50 and 60 people for a day of interesting speakers, a chance to mingle with friends, and an excellent buffet lunch.
Recognising that some people are still naturally wary of spending time indoors with other people, this first meeting was just a half-day, in the spacious and airy village hall in Llwyncelyn.
Hopefully the meetings will return to the full-day format in the autumn.
Further details are available on the forum’s website at www.ceredigionlhf.org.uk
