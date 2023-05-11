A series of drawing sessions inspired by objects from Ceredigion Museum have taken place across Ceredigion.
Three artists – Judy Macklin, Kim James Williams and Stuart Evans – have been working with Ceredigion Museum to deliver a number of drawing sessions in the mid Wales area.
Funded by the Laura Ashley Foundation, this project has involved taking a closer look at some of the museum’s collection.
Judy said: “This project was started before the Covid pandemic and has taken quite a while to deliver.
“Now that we can meet again face-to-face it has been exciting to take objects out of the museum.
“These are themed sessions and each one of the artists have chosen a series of items to inspire those attending the drawing class.
“The objects come from the museum’s handling collection. We try to inspire people to engage with their history. We also experiment with different ways of drawing.”
One of the groups, known as Printmakers in the Sticks, meets at Ystrad Meurig.
Sheena Duller, one of the organisers of the group, said: “We were thrilled that the workshop sessions could take place here in the Edward Richard building.
“It is such a treat to be able to work with these artists. We all learned new things and have even been asked to do some homework!”
Ceredigion Museum enters its 50th year in 2023. As part of the anniversary celebrations it will be creating an exhibition highlighting 50 objects.
Local people will chose items that they like and which hold special meaning for them.
Some of the resulting drawings from these sessions will be included and appear alongside the objects which inspired them.
Judy added: “We all have different stories to tell and what is really interesting is that we all see and draw differently.
“This drawing project has led to a number of fascinating discussions about how we relate to our history and our interpretation of the past.
“By using drawing and creating art works related to those objects we are attempting to open up the idea that Ceredigon Museum is the museum of the people.
“It represents who we are and it attempts to reflect what the values and concerns of local people are.”