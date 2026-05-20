Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth looks set to remain closed for some time.
The museum on Terrace Road closed its doors to the public last May for extensive renovation work to be carried out.
Ceredigion County Council said then that the museum would be closed for 12 months, but scaffolding remains at the site and a reopening date has not been set.
An application for listed building consent for works on the Grade-II-listed museum to carry out external and internal repairs, the rehabilitation and refurbishment of external walls, replacement roof works, and roof lights was not recommended for approval until last September.
Concerns were raised then over funds and whether they were sufficient “to ensure that the necessary work is carried out to the standard that will preserve the building for the future”, with concerns also over “the experience and expertise of the appointed design team as highlighted by many of the details submitted as part of the application”.
There were also worries over “inappropriate” solar panels, some of the materials used, and potential asbestos in the Boots the Chemist part of the building.
The scheme was recommended for approval with a list of conditions and unanimously backed by committee members.
The ‘Cambrian News’ asked Ceredigion County Council how the work was going and if the museum is still due to open this May, as originally planned.
A council spokesperson said: “Repair works to the roof of Ceredigion Museum have been underway since the summer of 2025.
“As the building is a Grade II listed structure, it is extremely important that the work is carried out in a way that ensures the building’s long-term future while protecting the site’s unique and historic features.
“The plans have included removing the current exhibitions and arranging for artefacts to be safeguarded and transported off site, alongside creating dedicated infrastructure to facilitate the works while ensuring the safety of both the workforce and the building. The work is being carried out to the highest possible standards and follows a schedule that allows for this.
“Throughout the construction work, the museum’s shop and café, along with the Welcome Centre, have remained open. In addition, the museum has delivered a number of projects and events at other locations across the county over recent months, and a programme of events for the summer will be announced shortly.
“Although a confirmed reopening date has not yet been set, exciting plans are in place for the reopening, and we look forward to sharing further details soon. The museum will also continue to share updates on the construction work and other projects via social media and the press.”
A Cambrian News reader who tried to book the venue for an event next year said they were told it was unlikely to be open for some time. Responding to this, the council spokesperson said: “There is no reopening date set, but we are working towards reopening as soon as possible. We will not open the bookings diary until the reopening date and the museum’s programme of activities have been confirmed.”
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