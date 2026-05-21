BOY-ISH tells the tale of four young men who break into their old school one night to drink, chat and relive their time together as boys.
This new play by the BAFTA Cymru-winning Matsena brothers and acclaimed Welsh playwright Rhys Warrington uses music, movement and gripping drama to show the impact that mates and spaces have in shaping men' s identities. How trying to change looks like betrayal and staying the same looks like failure. How feelings are something you’re taught to ignore or deflect, until the moment you can’t.
Supported by the National Lottery through the Arts Council of Wales.
BOY-ISH is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on 11 June at 7.30pm. Strictly 14-plus.
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