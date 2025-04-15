Ceredigion Museum in Aberystwyth is to close for 12 months for essential repairs, the county council has announced.
Ceredigion County Council says the popular museum on Terrace Road will close on 19 May for work to be carried out, with it expected to reopen in Spring next year.
A council spokesperson said: "To ensure the safety of visitors and staff and to allow the building contractors to complete the work on the Grade 2 listed building efficiently, the Museum will be closed to the public during this period.
"The museum is expected to re-open in Spring 2026.
"The repair works include a new roof, repair to the beautiful suspended ceiling and replastering damaged walls.
"The café and the Museum’s popular Tourist Information Centre (TIC) and shop will remain open during the repair work."
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion's Cabinet Member with responsibility for Culture said: "The repairs are vital to securing the future of this special and popular building that houses the Museum in Aberystwyth.
"It is a Grade 2 registered building and the repairs will be carefully carried out so that future generations can enjoy visiting the relics, to attend fantastic events and concerts and prize-winning exhibitions. We very much look forward to the reopening of the Museum so that we can welcome visitors once again."
Opened in 1905 as a variety theatre and converted into a cinema in 1933, it became a centre of entertainment until its closure in 1977.
Many local visitors remember seeing classic films in the smoky atmosphere, watched over by the formidable proprietress Mrs Gale, especially those that frequented the popular double seats at the back!
During the closure of the Museum, staff will be arranging events and activities that will give people the opportunity to enjoy the objects from the unique collections.