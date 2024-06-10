Ceredigion’s Talking Newspaper for the blind is looking for new volunteers and subscribers.
Each week, Papur Sain Ceredigion Talking Newspaper (PSCTN) provides bilingual spoken news highlights to subscribers from the local blind and partially sighted community from a range of local news sources.
In 2023, HAHAV welcomed PSCTN, providing a temporary home for the service. Its new, permanent home at CK Stores, Waunfawr will be completed by summer, a move that would not have been possible without the support and generosity of CK’s community fund.
A team of 35 volunteers to provide this invaluable service, but more are needed. Most roles need no specialist skills, just enthusiasm and passion. None are time-heavy, and volunteers can support the community around family and work commitments.
Now Syd Smith, Chairperson, follows in the footsteps of outgoing Chair Eurwen Booth, Margaret Hughes (Secretary) and John Roberts (Treasurer).
Leading PSCTN for years, they ensured it could move forward. Syd actively sought more volunteers as they grappled to restart the free service following Covid.
He has worked tirelessly co-ordinating volunteers, delivering listening devices to new subscribers, and worked as copier, recorder and packer at various times. Syd, alongside Emyr Hughes (Secretary) and Lorely Lansley (Treasurer), has ensured Papur Sain can re-establish itself as an important service across Ceredigion.
If you know anyone who would like to subscribe contact Angharad, who first heard about PSCTN in September 2023 and joined as a reader. ([email protected] or 07792 404428).