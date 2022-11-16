Ceredigion novelist scoops Welsh book of the year award
A NOVEL by Ceredigion author Caryl Lewis has been named as Welsh Book of the Year.
Drift by Welsh Caryl Lewis has been announced as the inaugural Waterstones Welsh Book of the Year 2022.
Moving between the wild Welsh coast and war-torn Syria, Drift is a love story with a difference: a hypnotic tale of lost identity, the quest for home, and the wondrous resilience of the human spirit.
Steven Gane, Bookshop Manager, Waterstones Swansea, says: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch the Waterstones Welsh Book of the Year.
“Our booksellers consistently champion exciting new writing by Welsh authors and books with a strong Welsh setting, and the Book of the Year award will act as an extension of this bookselling expertise.
“Drift is a truly stunning novel; beautiful, captivating, and haunting. We cannot wait to put this incredible book into our customers’ hands!”
Caryl Lewis originally comes from Dihewyd near Aberaeron, but now lives on a farm near Aberystwyth with her family.
She graduated from Durham University before returning to Aberystwyth University to get a higher degree in writing. Caryl is a multi-award-winning Welsh novelist, children’s writer, playwright and screenwriter (including BBC/S4C thrillers Hinterland and Hidden).
Drift is her debut novel in the English language.
Caryl Lewis said: “I am utterly delighted to be the inaugural winner of Waterstones Welsh Book of the Year.
“It is an incredible honour that Drift has been recognised in this way. Drift represents a personal milestone in my career, and I have been genuinely touched by the response of readers.
“I am sincerely grateful to everyone involved in its publication and wish to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the booksellers whose passion, knowledge and expertise make the reading world go round.”
