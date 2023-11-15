The winners of this year's Mudiad Meithrin Wales early years settings have been announced at an awards ceremony.
The ceremony’s aim is to celebrate and recognise all the excellent work that’s done at grassroot level at Mudiad Meithrin’s Welsh-medium playgroups and day nurseries across Wales.
The ceremony was presented by Melanie Owen and the main sponsor of the ceremony was Portal Training.
Ceredigion were on top, winning a number of awards, including:
• Cylch for all – Cylch Meithrin Penparc
• Assistant, Siobhan Durber – Cylch Meithrin Pontrhydfendigaid
• Leader, Gwen Davies – Cylch Meithrin Pontrhydfendigaid
• National Cylch Meithrin winner – Cylch Meithrin Pontrhydfendigaid
Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, Chief Executive of Mudiad Meithrin, said: “The Awards Ceremony gives us an opportunity come together to celebrate, recognise and thank the staff and volunteers at grassroots level for all the fantastic work going on across Wales. Raising the profile of the early years workforce in Wales is key to attracting and recruiting more workers into the childcare sector – particularly through the medium of Welsh – and to show a wider audience the benefits of working in a sector that makes such a positive difference to the lives of young children in Wales.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas is the Cabinet member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills. He said: “Congratulations to all the early year settings who have received recognition at the awards ceremony this year. It’s a wonderful achievement and all the staff should be proud of their hard work. Giving our youngest children in Ceredigion the best start in life and the opportunity to participate in their local communities is crucial. Llongyfarchiadau i chi gyd.”