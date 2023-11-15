Dr Gwenllian Lansdown Davies, Chief Executive of Mudiad Meithrin, said: “The Awards Ceremony gives us an opportunity come together to celebrate, recognise and thank the staff and volunteers at grassroots level for all the fantastic work going on across Wales. Raising the profile of the early years workforce in Wales is key to attracting and recruiting more workers into the childcare sector – particularly through the medium of Welsh – and to show a wider audience the benefits of working in a sector that makes such a positive difference to the lives of young children in Wales.”