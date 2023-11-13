Ceredigion stopped on Sunday to remember the fallen, with services held throughout the county and across the country.
Two minutes of silence was held across the country and services in towns and communities across the county as we paused to remember those who gave their lives.
Aberystwyth’s was memorial, which this year marks its centenary has also been illuminated in red over the weekend following the efforts of Aberystwyth veteran John Davies, who paid for the lighting and a PA system out of his own pocket.