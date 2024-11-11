Throughout the United Kingdom, people paused on Sunday to pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Here is a round up of a few images from across Ceredigion.
Aberystwyth
Aberystwyth paused on Sunday morning to remember the fallen in a well-attended Remembrance Day service at the town's castle.
Several wreaths were laid by members of the armed forces, local groups and Ceredigion Preseli MP, Ben Lake.
Hundreds gathered at the war memorial at Castle Point and paused to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The last post played as the names of the men and women on the town's memorial were read out.
Penparcau
Penparcau Neuadd Goffa War Memorial Hall was the venue for so many who came to pay their respects and show gratitude to those who gave their lives for our today.
Mayor Maldwyn Pryce gave a talk and showed gratitude for the bravery shown by our fallen.
Revd. Becky Evans took the Remembrance Service welcoming all present who had come to the Hall to give thanks to God for those who had freely given of themselves so we might know freedom and peace.
Mark Williams Trustee & Member of Neuadd Goffa Hall Committee and Regional President of the Royal British Region reminded attendees of the horrors of war and it’s not only loss of life but lasting effect which maimed psychologically and physically.
Borth
St Matthews's Church Borth held the annual Remembrance Sunday Service. The Reverend Philip Wynne Davies officiated.Local Royal British Legion President Mark Williams read the Roll of Honour to the 61 servicemen from Borth and district who lost their lives in the two world wars.
Pictured are Standardbearer Jack Morris, Branch Chairman Ray Quant MBE, Rev'd Phillip Wynne Davies, Anna Coles (who kindly played the Last Post) and Branch and Regional Royal British Legion President, Mark Williams
Llanbadarn Fawr
Cllr Gareth Davies, Chair of Llanbadarn Fawr Community Council and Cllr Chris Simpson, Chair of Faenor Community Council leading the laying of the wreaths at The War Memorial at Llanbadarn Fawr Village Square.
Tregaron
A Remembrance Day service was held on Sunday, 10 November in Tregaron Memorial Hall.
Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of the community by Cllr Catherine Hughes, Chairman of Tregaron Town Council, Aled Lewis - Tregaron Station, Fire and Rescue Service, Rhian Hughes – Community Nurses, PSCO John Evans, Dyfed Powys Police and David Edwards, Tregaron Memorial Hall.
Rhydian Wilson and Vicar, Nicholas Bee led the service, with Cllr Catherine Hughes playing the piano.
Councillors Arwel Jones, Rhian Jones, Gwion James and Anni Grug Lewis-Hughes also took part in the service, which was organised by Tregaron Town Council.
Cardigan
Joyce Watson MS, Mid and West Wales, laid a memorial wreath at Cardigan’s Remembrance Service on Sunday.
Mrs Watson joined local dignitaries to walk from the Guildhall to the Cenotaph before laying her wreath.
Mrs Watson said: “It was a very moving ceremony in a beautiful setting, with much to reflect on.
“My late parents and I lived in Cardigan. My father was a Prisoner of War in WWII, and I am laying a wreath in his memory and of all those who served and those who lost their lives.”