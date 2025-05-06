A Tremadog man has been banned from the road for a year after admitting a drug driving charge.
Dylan Jones, of 62 Gestiana, Dublin Street, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.
The court heard that the 43-year-old was stopped while driving a Jaguar on Church Street in Tremadog on 20 May last year.
Tests showed that Jones had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system, exceeding the specified limit.
Jones, who had initially denied the charge before changing his plea to guilty ahead of trial, also admitted charges of driving without insurance, and the car having no MOT.
Jones was disqualified for 12 months and must pay a £180 fine, £500 costs and a £72 surcharge.