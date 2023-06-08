Ceredigion pensioners are missing out on nearly £2m worth of unclaimed Pension Credit payments.
The county has one of the lowest uptakes of the benefit in Wales.
To mark this year’s Pension Credit Week of Action (June 12-16), Ceredigion Citizens Advice trustee Cllr Clive Davies has urged people to check they were eligible for the extra funds.
According to Welsh government figures 6.8% of the Ceredigion population aged over 60 claim pension credit compared to 8.3% in Wales, while those claiming pension and savings credit is just 9.2% compared to 13.6% in the rest of the country.
“Our pensioners need to claim what they deserve,” said Cllr Davies.
“Pension credit opens the door to other possible benefits and even if they are not eligible they may find out there are other monies they are entitled to.”
And he added: “Every extra pound that can be claimed has an indirect benefit to our local economy as that money will be spent locally.”
Pension Credit gives people extra money to help with their living costs if they are over State Pension age and on a low income. Pension Credit can also provide access to a range of other benefits such as help with housing costs, council tax, heating bills and for those aged 75 or over, a free TV licence.
Although take up of Pension Credit is at the highest level since 2010, there are still too many people missing out.
To find out more or see if you are eligible you can contact the free Advicelink Cymru helpline 0808 250 5700, email [email protected] or check online
You can also check if you are eligible by contacting the Department of Work and Pensions on 0800 99 1234.