Ceredigion Post Office to close

While they Post Office said the Upper Borth branch closure will be temporary, they added they cannot “commit” to reopening it in the future. ( Google Images )

A Ceredigion Post Office will temporarily close, with no commitment to reopening, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for use.

The Upper Borth Post Office will be closing on 6 July, at 1pm. The closure is temporary, the Post Office said, but while they “always look to reopen branches when they close”, they “cannot commit to doing so in every instance at this time”.

They said they would “continue to review this position and prioritise those areas with the highest need”.

The closest alternative Post Office is further down Borth High Street, 0.8 miles from the closing branch, at Erwau Glas (SY24 5JP). The opening times for this branch are 9.15am to 4.30pm on Monday, 9am to 4.30pm on Tuesday, 9am to 1pm on Thursday. It is closed on Wednesday and Friday to Sunday.

The same range of services will continue to be available, excluding Vehicle Tax and National Lottery.

There is also Bow Street Post Office that is open Monday to Sunday, 7am to 1pm.

Carol Williams, Network Provision Lead, said: “We want to make sure customers can access our quality services and products across the Post Office network. We are committed to maintaining our access criteria so that 99% of the UK’s population are within 3 miles of a Post Office and 90% are within 1 mile.

“However, due to the effects of coronavirus on retail businesses, this remains a challenging environment in which to operate.

“While we will always look to reopen branches when they close, we cannot commit to doing so in every instance at this time. We will continue to review this position and prioritise those areas with the highest need.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause. We hope that our customers will continue to use Post Office services and details of alternative Post Office branches in the area are shown at the end of this letter.

“Due to the effects of Covid 19 branch opening hours may vary. The latest available branch information can be found on our website, www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder.”