Ceredigion Post Office to close

By Alexandra Bánfi   |   Reporter   |
Wednesday 22nd June 2022 9:33 am
@AlexandraBanfi
[email protected]
Share
Upper Borth post office
While they Post Office said the Upper Borth branch closure will be temporary, they added they cannot “commit” to reopening it in the future. (Google Images )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A Ceredigion Post Office will temporarily close, with no commitment to reopening, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for use.

The Upper Borth Post Office will be closing on 6 July, at 1pm. The closure is temporary, the Post Office said, but while they “always look to reopen branches when they close”, they “cannot commit to doing so in every instance at this time”.

They said they would “continue to review this position and prioritise those areas with the highest need”.

The closest alternative Post Office is further down Borth High Street, 0.8 miles from the closing branch, at Erwau Glas (SY24 5JP). The opening times for this branch are 9.15am to 4.30pm on Monday, 9am to 4.30pm on Tuesday, 9am to 1pm on Thursday. It is closed on Wednesday and Friday to Sunday.

The same range of services will continue to be available, excluding Vehicle Tax and National Lottery.

There is also Bow Street Post Office that is open Monday to Sunday, 7am to 1pm.

Carol Williams, Network Provision Lead, said: “We want to make sure customers can access our quality services and products across the Post Office network. We are committed to maintaining our access criteria so that 99% of the UK’s population are within 3 miles of a Post Office and 90% are within 1 mile.

“However, due to the effects of coronavirus on retail businesses, this remains a challenging environment in which to operate.

“While we will always look to reopen branches when they close, we cannot commit to doing so in every instance at this time. We will continue to review this position and prioritise those areas with the highest need.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause. We hope that our customers will continue to use Post Office services and details of alternative Post Office branches in the area are shown at the end of this letter.

“Due to the effects of Covid 19 branch opening hours may vary. The latest available branch information can be found on our website, www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder.”

If you have any questions, you can contact the Post Office team on [email protected]

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

BorthPost Office
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0