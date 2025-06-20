CYCLISTS are being encouraged to join a charity ride later this summer to raise money for the Aberystwyth and District Stroke Club.
The annual ride is organised by Afan Cycles and this year will see the fundraisers head into the mountains once more.
There are two routes available with a road bike circular covering almost 40 miles with cyclists leaving Glan yr Afon Industrial Estate and heading to Ponterwyd and Nant y Moch dam.
The second route will be more suitable for mountain bikes, going via Goginan.
Both routes will start from the Afan Cycles shop on Sunday, 3 August at 10am and then rejoin at the midway food stop.
Stuart Hickman from Afan Cycles said: “We are doing it for The Aberystwyth And District Stroke Club because of the amazing volunteering they do in the community to help the victims of a stroke.
“They were set up in the 80s to help victims of a stroke and their families.
“They have delivered everything from food parcels to Christmas presents. They organise lots of social events and time away to provide relief to caring family members , constant fundraising with raffles and baking cakes to sell.
“We have chosen a stunning scenic route for both rides, both being a challenge for an average ability rider.
“Dylan from the Ystwyth MTB club is kindly supporting this ride offering his valuable experience.
“We have a food stop mid-way for both rides at the Nant Y Moch dam.
“To register for the ride we ask for a minimum donation of £25 , of which every single penny will go to the charity.
“Please come into the store for a registration form and sponsor form or drop us an email to, [email protected] and we will send them over.
“All types of bikes including e-bikes welcome.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.