A Cilgerran man has been handed a community order by magistrates after admitting assaulting a man and damaging a window.
Carl Rago, of Silverdale Lodge, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting David Wilson in Boncath on 3 May this year.
He also admitted damaging a patio glass window during the same incident.
Rago also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of failing to surrender to bail by missing a court date on 21 May.
Rago was handed a community order to include 50 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £200 compensation to the victim along with prosecution costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.