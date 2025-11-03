Ceredigion pupils have written a chain story inspired by T. Llew Jones
To celebrateT. Llew Jones Day (11 October), 14 of Ceredigion’s primary schools took part in a unique collaborative writing initiative inspired by the poem Yr Hen Dŷ Gwag by the poet and author T. Llew Jones.
The project, coordinated by the Welsh Language Support Team in Ceredigion, saw Ysgol Llanarth, Ysgol T.Llew.Jones, Ysgol Gynradd Aberaeron, Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn, Ysgol Rhydypennau, Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi, Ysgol Mynach, Ysgol Gynradd Pontrhydfendigaid, Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth, Ysgol Llanfihangel y Creuddyn, Ysgol Llechryd, Ysgol Talgarreg, Ysgol Llanfarian and Ysgol Penrhyncoch schools divided into three groups.
Each group worked together to create a chain story, with each school contributing a paragraph to build the narrative. The opening paragraphs were written by Mared Llwyd, an author and a member of Ceredigion County Council’s Welsh Language Support Team. It was then passed along to the schools through Teams meetings, where each school added their own creative twist.
The result? Three exciting and original stories, showcasing the imagination and teamwork of Ceredigion’s young writers.
Mared said: “This project has shown that the children of Ceredigion continue to enjoy the sense of adventure and mystery that is so central to T. Llew Jones’ novels. We hope that being part of the chain story writing process has sparked creativity and imagination among our young learners, and encouraged a new generation of readers and writers to appreciate the work of Y Llew Frenin. We’re also confident that they’ve benefited from the opportunity to collaborate and network digitally with pupils from across the county.”
Follow https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p4a8_PSKAXY, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qk5x9Iv7Dmc&feature=youtu.be and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIoE1KGqMeU&feature=youtu.be for recordings prepared by Rhiannon Salisbury, Anwen Jones, and Mared Llwyd
