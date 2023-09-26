PEOPLE in Ceredigion are being urged to avoid coastal areas tomorrow as Storm Agnes sweeps in from the Atlantic.
Winds of up to 75mph are possible on Wednesday and into Thursday, with a yellow weather warning in force from 12pm across most of Wales.
In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Ceredigion County Council said: "Storm Agnes is expected to bring a spell of strong and disruptive winds during this period.
"Members of the public are encouraged to avoid coastal areas due to the risk of overtopping and debris. Care should also be taken when travelling."
The Met Office say: "Storm Agnes will approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday and track northeast across Northern Ireland and Scotland before clearing on Thursday morning.
"Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of Agnes, gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely inland and 50-60 mph over hills and around coasts.
"The strongest winds are expected to affect Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, west and northwest Wales, Cumbria and Lancashire where some places inland may see gusts of 60 mph and 65-75 mph over hills and around coasts.
"These are most likely during the second half of Wednesday afternoon and through the evening."
The warning adds that injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, as well as some damage to buildings, power cuts and travel disruption.