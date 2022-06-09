Ceredigion restaurant given new food hygiene rating

Ceredigion restaurant given new food hygiene ratingA Ceredigion restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Thursday 9th June 2022 7:13 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
The Hungry Ram, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Penuwch Primary School, Penuwch, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Ceredigion's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 146 (61%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
