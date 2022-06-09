Ceredigion restaurant given new food hygiene rating

National Trust to take over running of the Hafod Estate

Jubilee Weekend: More than 150 second homes changed to holiday lets in Ceredigion since start of pandemic

The Hungry Ram, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Penuwch Primary School, Penuwch, Ceredigion was given the score after assessment on February 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Ceredigion's 239 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 146 (61%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.