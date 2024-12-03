Ceredigion schools shone at this year’s Winter Fair.
Three schools - Mynach, Syr John Rhys, and Pontrhydfendigaid - had a wonderful time, making the community proud with their outstanding performances and achievements.
The schools received a special invitation to represent Ceredigion, the main host for this year’s event, by singing on the bandstand and the Gwledd Main Stage. With 120 pupils from the three schools on stage, they sang their hearts out, creating a truly magical atmosphere. It was a marvellous experience for all involved, and the winter sunshine added to the festive mood.
Headteacher Mrs George said: "Although organising two buses of pupils aged 4 to 11 was a time-consuming and demanding task, it was all worth it to see their faces light up on stage and soak in the atmosphere. Many of our pupils had never attended the fair before, and they absolutely loved the experience."
The visit was such a success that it will now become an annual event, forming part of the schools’ outdoor learning program.
The pupils excelled in the craft and horticultural competitions, bringing home an impressive haul of prizes. The schools proved that their creativity and teamwork were second to none.
Mynach School
· First Prize: Winter Garden Collage
· First Prize: Individual Collage (Beatrix Hale)
· First Prize: Edible Reindeer (Ieuan Hopkins)
· Second Prize: Individual Collage (Magi Davies)
· Second Prize: Group Collage
Syr John Rhys School
· First Prize: Snowperson
· Second Prize: Winter Garden
· Third Prize: Edible Reindeer
Mrs George added: "What an incredible achievement for such small schools. To see the pupils’ creativity rewarded and their joy during the event was truly special. These accolades are a testament to their hard work and enthusiasm."