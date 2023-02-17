Ysgol Bro Teifi and Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn have come out on top in the Safer Internet Day Film competition 2023.
Ysgol Bro Teifi won first prize in the primary category with their video 'This is our voice', and Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn came second.
On Safer Internet Day, 7 February, Ysgol Bro Teifi Year 3 and 4 pupils who took part in the video were invited to an awards ceremony organised by Welsh Government.
The aim of Safer Internet Day is to inspire a UK wide conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively. This year’s theme was ‘Making space for conversation about life online’.
Robert Jenkins, headteacher at Ysgol Bro Teifi, said: "We are very proud of our pupils for emphasising an incredibly important message and I would like to thank all staff for their support and for giving our pupils different opportunities to participate in.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet member with responsibility for schools, said: "Congratulations to the pupils of Ysgol Bro Teifi and Ysgol Dyffryn Cledlyn. It's great to see two schools in Ceredigion reach the top. This message is an important one, especially since the web and social media are so accessible these days."
You can see Ysgol Bro Teifi’s film at hwb.gov.wales/repository/resource/9062c0d1-6f19-47c8-9075-d92e70cdb4e5/cy and Ysgol Dyffryn Cledyn at hwb.gov.wales/repository/resource/cb758465-9180-4ce1-945b-bf9f6f7b5006/cy