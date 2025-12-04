Ceredigion County Council wants the views of residents on its plans to use drones to crack down on anti-social behaviour, with aerial patrols carried out over trouble hotspots to catch offenders.
Last month, a report put before members of the council’s Corporate Resources Overview & Scrutiny Committee said the council wants eyes in the skies to “conduct randomised, overt, high-visibility aerial patrols over designated anti-social behaviour hotspots.”
The report said: “Over recent years, the availability and sophistication of aerial camera systems have significantly increased.
“Advances in technology, coupled with strengthened legislation, have improved the safety, reliability, and affordability of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), making them a viable and cost-effective option for commercial and public sector use.
Many local authorities and public organisations now make extensive use of drone technology to enhance service delivery, enforcement, and operational efficiency.
“Ceredigion County Council seeks to adopt UAV technology to support a range of local authority monitoring and official inspection functions, the primary focus being on tackling Anti-Social Behaviour.
“With an emphasis on investigation and deterrence this includes, but is not limited to, conducting randomised, overt, high-visibility aerial patrols over designated antisocial behaviour hotspots, accompanied by prominent public signage to ensure transparency and awareness of monitoring and enforcement operations, and overt collection of evidence to support investigative and enforcement actions.”
The report said the drone technology could also be used to monitor health and trading standards, pollution incidents, abandoned dogs, and fly-tipping.
As well as enforcement, the drones could also be used for building inspections, planning developments, surveying, traffic monitoring, and parking enforcement.
“UAVs are particularly valuable in scenarios where access is restricted, safety risks to staff exist, or large areas require monitoring — such as investigations of dangerous structures,” the council report said.
“Aerial imagery provides accurate records of site conditions and activities, enabling enforcement teams to assess and monitor compliance more efficiently.”
The public consultation on the plans, which runs until 14 January 2026, seeks feedback on the draft Drone Policy, as public services explore new tools to tackle anti-social behaviour and improve emergency response.
Ceredigion County Council said: “Drone technology can help monitor hotspot areas, support inspections, gather evidence safely, and improve the efficiency of local services.
“At the same time, its use raises important questions about privacy, data handling and public accountability.
“The consultation asks residents how, when and where drones should be deployed under the draft policy, and what safeguards should be in place to ensure responsible use.”
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection said: “Drones can be a valuable tool in improving public safety and supporting enforcement, but we understand that transparency, trust and safeguards for the public are essential.
“This consultation is specifically about the draft policy and gives you the opportunity to shape its contents before any final decisions are made.
“There are also potential cost and efficiency benefits in other areas, such as surveying and structural inspections.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.