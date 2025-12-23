The heartbroken owners of a Labrador cross are appealing for help to find their beloved dog.
Careena Dudley, 24, and her four-year-old child, have been searching for missing Petrul since Monday, 8 December.
The young adult male, who went missing from Nebo near Llanon, does not have a collar.
Careena told the Cambrian News: “He’s one-and-a-half years old and he’s most loving boy ever. He loves to jump up people.
“He went missing on the 8 of December after he was clipped by a car.
“His owners are a four-year-old and myself, 24.
“We are heartbroken.
“We’ve been asking for sightings and we’ve had drones out also.”
If you have seen Petrul or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 07895 015839.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.