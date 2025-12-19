The widow of a man who worked at Trawfynydd Power Station is appealing to his ex-workmates for help following his death from asbestos-related disease.
John Holmes died after being diagnosed with lung cancer and asbestosis – an incurable disease caused by exposure to asbestos.
Following the 80-year-old’s death, John’s wife Hazel instructed specialist asbestos-related disease lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how he came into contact with the hazardous material.
Hazel, 78, and her legal team are appealing for information from those who worked with John, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who worked with him at Scottish-based engineering firm Parsons Peebles Ltd between 1970 and 1972.
During this time, the dad-of-one and granddad-of-two was employed as an erection engineer, working at various power stations across the UK, including former Trawsfynydd Power Station, which closed in the 1990s.
Brigita Trink-McCleland, a specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Hazel, said: “John’s family remain devastated by his death which is another reminder of the terrible legacy asbestos has created.
“Sadly, many of those affected by asbestos only begin to show symptoms decades after exposure.
“While nothing can make up for the family’s suffering, we’re determined to help Hazel find the answers she deserves. Any information about John’s working conditions could prove vital to our investigation.”
John met Hazel at a New Year’s Eve party and they married in 1974. They had one daughter, Charlotte, 46. John and Hazel lived in Walsall for 29 years before moving to Burntwood in 2017.
John, who enjoyed arts and crafts, reading, walking and travelling, began experiencing health issues in late 2021, when he developed a persistent cough. By June 2023 he reported increased breathlessness and a decline in his ability to exercise. Following tests, he received his diagnosis in November 2023. He died on 27 December, 2023.
Hazel, of Burntwood, Staffordshire, said: “John was a kind and loving husband and dad. He worked hard all his life to provide for his family.
“John was very active for his age, a keen lifelong sportsman and, until the age of 40, rugby was his main sport. After that he took up squash and running for a while. Walking was another main interest of his and he was a member of four walking groups. As his health declined, he resorted to crown green bowls. He had many interests including reading, arts and crafts, antiques as well as line dancing. He enjoyed travelling and visited many parts of the world during retirement.
“No one deserved to suffer the way John did. He was always so strong and independent, and to see him in pain and struggling was incredibly difficult for all of us.
“Once he had his diagnosis confirmed everything moved so quickly. We focused on spending as much time as possible together that we never really discussed where John would have been exposed to asbestos.
“We just want to understand how this happened and would be so grateful to anyone who can help us.”
