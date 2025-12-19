“John was very active for his age, a keen lifelong sportsman and, until the age of 40, rugby was his main sport. After that he took up squash and running for a while. Walking was another main interest of his and he was a member of four walking groups. As his health declined, he resorted to crown green bowls. He had many interests including reading, arts and crafts, antiques as well as line dancing. He enjoyed travelling and visited many parts of the world during retirement.