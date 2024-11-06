Fears Ceredigion sixth forms could close and be replaced by a ‘centre of excellence’ have been put on hold for now following a decision by senior councillors.
A total of six schools across the county were in potential danger of having their sixth forms axed after Ceredigion County Council said Welsh government funding was ‘not sufficient’ to maintain the status quo.
The schools were: Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron, Ysgol Bro Pedr (Lampeter,) Penglais School (Aberystwyth), Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig (Aberystwyth), Ysgol Bro Teifi (Llandysul) and Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, Cardigan.
This was largely the result of a sharp decline in the number of students who choose to return to secondary school education following their GCSEs, with the cost of continuing to run the courses in the current financial year escalating.
At last November’s Cabinet meeting, members instructed Schools and Lifelong Learning Services to undertake a detailed feasibility study to look at different options for post-16 education provision in the county.
Four options were considered by the Cabinet Members for the future of the provision, later boiled down to either developing a more collaborative post-16 provision at all sites, or a centre of excellence replacing the current provision at one or more sites.
John Hayes was commissioned to investigate these two options, and submit a report to Scrutiny in the Autumn term 2024.
A report for Cabinet members said the first option, developing the current situation, would see post-16 provision would continue on the six existing sites; the governing boards “would continue with their current roles in terms of governance up to 16 but agree with the local authority to form a strategic board which would manage the authority’s post-16 budget, ensure suitable arrangements for joint planning the curriculum and then commissioning the provision.”
Over time, these recommendations could include adjusting the number of sites and what is provided at each site, it added.
The other centre of excellence option “would offer a more far-reaching change,” members heard.
Mr Hayes told members the first option would offer stronger provision for the Welsh language, adding it was inconceivable to consider only one site for the second option.
Members backed a recommended to approve the proposal to start the process of developing the current situation, to ensure suitable arrangements for joint planning of the Post-16 curriculum, for September 2026.
They also approved further investigation into the centre of excellence option, to give more detailed consideration to establishing a potential centre, on one or more sites, at a later date.
Councillor Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Schools and Lifelong Learning, said: "The main aim of the review was to provide an analysis and appraisal of the current situation in terms of post-16 provision in Ceredigion and to identify sustainable options for the future, together with their possible advantages and disadvantages.
“It is extremely important that we not only maintain the high standards of education provided to Post-16 pupils in Ceredigion, but strive to improve them, and provide opportunities for pupils to access a wider range of subjects, including vocational subjects."