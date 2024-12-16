On her win, Molly said: “I’m really grateful to have won the AS Level prize and Overall Winner. Everyone’s projects were absolutely incredible, so it’s a tough competition. It means so much to be here and to have even been shortlisted, so to win is an honour. I’d like to say well done to everyone else who was a finalist, their projects are amazing. I’m so pleased and proud to have won and I’d like to thank my family, teachers and my school for all their support.”