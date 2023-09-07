Ceredigion County Council has said it is "proud to support the campaign", as the globe marks World Suicide Prevention Day today (Sunday, 10 September). The aim of the day is to raise more awareness worldwide about the impact of suicide while openly discussing these issues to prevent future suicides and get people the help they need.
Every year organisations and communities around the world come together to raise awareness of how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide.
This year’s theme is ‘Creating Hope Through Action’, which aims to empower people with the confidence to engage with the complexity of ‘hope’.
A 2022 study from the Office for National Statistics reported 5,583 suicides registered in England and Wales the previous year, three quarters of which were males.
Due to the sensitive and personal nature of suicide, it’s not always easy to have open discussions about how you or someone you love may be feeling. Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy. And we know that suicide is preventable, it’s not inevitable. But not being okay is still widely stigmatised.
Councillor Alun Williams, Cabinet Member for Through Age Wellbeing, said: “Suicide is always preventable. There are many organisations that can help - whether statutory services or voluntary groups like the Samaritans – but the biggest helpers are often friends, families or even acquaintances by giving people in distress or despair the opportunity to talk and be listened to.
“People who have recovered after a period of feeling suicidal often say that it was small acts of support and kindness from people that made a difference. World Suicide Prevention Day is a good time for us all to reflect on that and to look after those around us.”
A number of local and national charities are available to offer support, including Tir Dewi, Mind, Huts, Hafal and DPJ Foundation.
If you need to talk to someone – or you're concerned about someone/family member – call 111 and select option 2 to speak to the NHS mental health team. The number is free to call from a landline or mobile, even if you have no credit left. You can also contact the Samaritans on 116123.
Dan 24/7 is a bilingual drug and alcohol helpline which you can call on 0808 808 2234 anytime day or night and will receive help and advice.