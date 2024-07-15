A special awards ceremony has been held to celebrate Ceredigion’s volunteers.
Funded by the UK Government's Levelling Up initiative, the Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations (CAVO) hosted its prestigious Volunteer Awards on 10 June, at Aberporth Village Hall.
The ceremony served as a heartwarming platform to acknowledge the exceptional efforts of individuals and groups who dedicate their time and skills to enriching the lives of others across Ceredigion.
This year's event held particular significance.
As we navigate a period of ongoing uncertainty, volunteers have become an even more vital thread in the social fabric of Wales.
Third Sector Support Wales estimates that volunteers contribute a staggering 145 million hours annually, valued at a remarkable £1.7 billion to the Welsh economy.
Recognising the significant impact of these selfless individuals and expressing gratitude becomes especially important during these times.
CAVO Chief Officer Hazel Lloyd Lubran commented: “The standard of nominations this year was exceptionally high, presenting the selection panel with a challenging but rewarding task. The ceremony unveiled a range of outstanding individuals and groups who have profoundly impacted Ceredigion”.
Following extensive deliberations, the winners were announced as follows:
Outstanding achievement – Diane Dearlove - Jig-So Children’s Centre.
Team – St John Ambulance Aberystwyth Division.
Trustee - Rona Dalton- Thompson – Borth Community Hub.
Young person – Owen Drakeley – Borth Community Hub.
40 years of service – Caroline Wilson- Girlguiding Ceredigion.
The Ceredigion Volunteer Awards served as a powerful reminder of the remarkable impact volunteers have on our communities.
Their dedication and compassion enrich the lives of countless individuals and strengthen the social fabric of Ceredigion.