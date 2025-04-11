“The alarming rise in wildfires this spring is the tip of the iceberg – rising temperatures mean these events will become more common, endangering homes and lives. Firefighters are on the front line of the climate crisis, fighting blazes that are growing in frequency and intensity. But since 2010, we have lost one in five firefighter jobs across the UK, and dozens of fire stations have been shut. We need urgent investment if we are going to keep communities safe.