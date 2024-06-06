A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: "To see our young people come out on top is fantastic but perhaps what matters most is the opportunities the Urdd has given our young people to enjoy cultural and creative experiences not only at the Urdd National Eisteddfod but also at District and Region Eisteddfodau, and various other competitions and events. We’d like to sincerely thank the teachers, volunteers, and parents/guardians that give their time to ensure that young people can enjoy these experiences.