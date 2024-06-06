Ceredigion has secured the highest number of medals in this year’s Urdd Eisteddfod, taking home a total of 135 awards.
The recent Urdd Eisteddfod in Meifod, Powys, proved very successful for the children and young people of Ceredigion.
Ceredigion won the highest number of medals in total, with 53 First Place medals; 40 Second Place medals; and 42 Third Place medals.
Ceredigion came a very close second to Cardiff and Vale.
Competitors from all over Ceredigion sang, danced, and recited in celebration of Welsh language, art and culture. Other competitions included poetry and literature, in addition to science, technology, art, and vocational skills.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: "To see our young people come out on top is fantastic but perhaps what matters most is the opportunities the Urdd has given our young people to enjoy cultural and creative experiences not only at the Urdd National Eisteddfod but also at District and Region Eisteddfodau, and various other competitions and events. We’d like to sincerely thank the teachers, volunteers, and parents/guardians that give their time to ensure that young people can enjoy these experiences.
“Congratulations to our competitors, teachers and coaches and also thanks to the Urdd Officers for the inspiration."
Thousands braved the sometimes muddy fields of Powys to enjoy ths year’s festival with a record-breaking 100,454 youngsters registering to compete in over 400 competitions, which includes more than ever Welsh learners.
The Urdd has thanked its 5,000 volunteers, with Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru saying: “On behalf of the Urdd I would like to thank all the people of Maldwyn for the welcome we have received throughout the week as well as their enthusiasm over the years, to fundraise and create excitement for the Eisteddfod’s arrival in Powys.
“I would also like to give a special thanks to the 5,000 volunteers who have helped make this Eisteddfod a reality, and to all the teachers and leaders for teaching our young competitors.
“Thanks to their dedication and enthusiasm, thousands of children and young people have been given the chance to compete, enjoy and make life-long memories.”