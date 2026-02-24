Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, is pleased to announce that work has begun on new therapeutic gardens at Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli.
Thanks to the generosity of local communities and supporters, the charity is funding the transformation of the outdoor spaces serving Mynydd Mawr ward, a rehabilitation unit, and Bryngolau ward, an older adult mental health unit.
The work, which began on 23 February, is being delivered by local contractor T Richard Jones (Betws) Ltd (TRJ).
Once completed, the new gardens will create vibrant, accessible outdoor environments that promote wellbeing, stimulate the senses, encourage gentle activity, and offer peaceful areas for relaxation, reflection, and social interaction.
Staff from both wards attended site as the ground was formally broken to mark the start of the project.
Lauren Hughes, Ward Manager at Bryngolau ward, said: “We are thrilled to see the work begin. These gardens will provide our patients and staff with a peaceful, therapeutic outdoor space where everyone can enjoy nature, find comfort, and experience moments of joy and connection. Thank you to everyone who has helped make this possible.”
Gareth Phillips, Senior Charge Nurse at Mynydd Mawr ward, added: “This marks an exciting step forward for the rehabilitation environment we can offer our patients. The new gardens will support physical and emotional wellbeing and will make a real difference to patients and their families during their time with us.”
Owain Jones, Director at TRJ, said: “We’re very pleased to be delivering this meaningful project at Prince Philip Hospital. Creating spaces that promote wellbeing and comfort is something we’re very proud to be part of.”
The gardens are expected to be completed by late spring.
