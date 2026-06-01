A Ceredigion youngster has been nominated for the BBC’s Making a Difference Young Hero award.
Tŷ Hafan said Aberystwyth’s Maisie Humphreys had been nominated for her incredible work to raise money for the children’s hospice charity.
Shelley Kirkham, Regional Senior Fundraiser for Tŷ Hafan said: “We’re so proud to share that Maisie has been announced as a nominee for the BBC Making a Difference Awards – Young Hero.
“Maisie is one of those people you meet and just know she’s special. I’ve worked in the third sector for over 16 years and met so many incredible supporters, but she really is one of a kind.
“It all started because she wanted to raise money for sensory equipment for her baby sister Nel. But when Maisie met other families going through similar experiences, she made a decision that says everything about who she is. She didn’t just want to help Nel, she wanted to help everyone. “
Speaking before Maisie’s recent 12th birthday, Shelley said: “She’s only 11, but she’s already inspired so many people. From getting her friends to climb Aberystwyth’s twin peaks to encouraging adults to take on huge challenges like marathons and fire walks, she brings people together in such a powerful way.
“Now she’s planning the second Nel’s Rainbow Run and has even shared a long‑term fundraising plan full of brilliant ideas.
“I’ve never had an 11‑year‑old hand me a strategy before.
“Maisie is a proud big sister and everything she does comes back to that love for Nel. That love is already creating something much bigger, helping more families feel supported and less alone.
“We’re sure you’ll join us in congratulating Maisie on this wonderful achievement! Da iawn, Maisie!”
Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and awards will be given in each category, across each national and local BBC radio station.
Make a Difference Award ceremonies will take place across the UK in September 2026.
Maisie’s mum Cerys said: “We are so proud of Maisie and the way she has chosen to bring so much positivity to a difficult situation.
“Since the birth of her little sister and her diagnosis, we have received support from Ty Hafan. We see first-hand the difference her fundraising makes to families like ours and the fact she wants to help others too is heart-warming.
“She has new fundraising ideas all the time and it's hard to keep up!”
Maisie, who is in Year 7 at Penglais School, said: “I'm really pleased to be nominated.
“I know I am up against lots of special young people but just being nominated is an achievement.
“Ty Hafan is such a special place for me and my family. I have a goal of raising £50,000 for them before my sister's 10th birthday. I'm well on track for that.
“I can't believe that a place that's such a big part of my life I didn't even know existed three years ago!”
The Humphreys family are supported by Tŷ Hafan because three-year-old Nel was born has the rare condition, Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome.
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