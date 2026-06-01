A charity Tuk-Tuk Tour will travel through Ceredigion and Gwynedd this summer to raise money for causes close to the organiser’s heart, but he needs your help along the way.
Kirk Garbett, landlord of The Wheatsheaf pub in Shifnal, will travel around Wales in a tuk-tuk to raise as much money as possible.
He embarks on the ambitious (and undoubtedly bumpy!) charity challenge on 4 July, aiming to travel 800 miles around the Welsh coast in a three-wheeled tuk-tuk.
“My maximum speed will be about 35–40 mph so wish me luck on the hills!” he told the ‘Cambrian News’.
“I am taking on this challenge to raise vital funds and awareness for two causes very close to my heart. Prostate Cancer (1 in 8 men will get it so we need to protect our fathers, sons, and brothers), and for Men’s Mental Health, to help break the stigma surrounding this and to remind everyone that it’s okay not to be okay.
"I will be travelling from Shifnal to Anglesey, driving all around the coastline, navigating the Llŷn Peninsula, and following the coast all the way down past Barmouth, Borth, and Aberystwyth.”
To help him complete the tour and raise lots of money for the two causes, Kirk needs your help, as he explained.
“Because we are doing this on a budget to ensure every penny goes to charity, we are looking for local campsites, farmers, or pubs willing to host us for a night, or even just offer a warm cup of tea/coffee or a meal as we pass through,” he said.
“If you see a blue tuk-tuk chugging along your local roads, please give us a wave or a friendly beep!
“Anyone wishing to follow the live updates, hill-climbing struggles, and daily progress can find me on Facebook by searching for Kirk Garbett.”
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