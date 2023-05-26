YOUNGSTERS in Ceredigion are being encouraged to put their names forward for the chance to receive a £1,500 bursary.
The money is being provided by West Wales Holiday Cottages and will be allocated by Ceredigion Youth Forum.
The purpose of the bursary is to provide a £1,500 opportunity which young people aged 11-25 can apply for, to help them with their future aspirations.
The successful application(s) will be chosen by Ceredigion Youth Forum, which is a panel made up of young people from all over Ceredigion.
Gwion Bowen, Ceredigion Youth Service’s Children and Young People’s Participation Officer, said: “We are very grateful and appreciative to West Wales Holiday Cottages for providing us with this opportunity for young people in Ceredigion again this year. Like ourselves, West Wales Holiday Cottages recognise that many young people living in Ceredigion may experience difficulties in accessing training, support and social activities due to socio-economic issues. The bursary was extremely successful last year, with three young people gaining financial support to help them with their projects. We hope that the bursary is a success again this year, and that it will benefit a young person(s) in Ceredigion.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas is the Cabinet Member responsible for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills. He said: “It’s great to hear of opportunities like these within Ceredigion that can enable young people to pursue their interests and aspirations. The Youth Service received a great deal of interest last year and I hope that it will receive more interest this year. I would like to wish the best of luck to young people in Ceredigion.”
Do you need financial support to reach your goals? Would you benefit from having financial support to help you with training or equipment that is required for your chosen vocation? Are you looking for support to start your own enterprise? Are you a member of a community group and looking for financial support to purchase resources or equipment?
The closing date for applications is midnight on 31 July 2023. If you’re interested, contact Gwion Bowen from Ceredigion Youth Service on 07790 812939 or e-mail [email protected] for an application form.
For more information or to find out what opportunities are available to you, head over to their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages at @GICeredigionYS or contact the team on [email protected]