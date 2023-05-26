Gwion Bowen, Ceredigion Youth Service’s Children and Young People’s Participation Officer, said: “We are very grateful and appreciative to West Wales Holiday Cottages for providing us with this opportunity for young people in Ceredigion again this year. Like ourselves, West Wales Holiday Cottages recognise that many young people living in Ceredigion may experience difficulties in accessing training, support and social activities due to socio-economic issues. The bursary was extremely successful last year, with three young people gaining financial support to help them with their projects. We hope that the bursary is a success again this year, and that it will benefit a young person(s) in Ceredigion.”