Members of Ceredigion Youth Council have visited the Senedd to meet with Elin Jones MS to discuss key issues that are important to young people.
As part of Ceredigion Youth Council’s annual work programme, young people received an educational tour of the Senedd, and an opportunity to sit down with the Llywydd in Cardiff Bay to present a series of questions focusing on a variety of local matters including transport, education, and health matters.
Ceredigion Youth Council aims to build and maintain links between young people and both the Senedd and UK Parliament, via Ceredigion’s MS and MP, Ben Lake, to ensure that the voice of Ceredigion’s young people is represented on matters that impact them.
Lleucu Nest, Ceredigion’s new UK Youth Parliament Member for Ceredigion and Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig pupil said: “It was a great opportunity to present and discuss key priority areas with Elin Jones at the Senedd recently. Several important topics were discussed and it was interesting to learn more about the work of Senedd Cymru and what goes on at the Senedd.
“It’s vitally important that young people are given a platform to share their views and opinions, and this was a perfect opportunity to do just that. Ceredigion Youth Council would like to thank the Llywydd for an interesting and positive discussion and for their time in speaking with us. We all enjoyed the experience.”
Elin Jones MS said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Ceredigion Youth Council to the Senedd for a tour and discussion. It’s always great to meet young people who have an interest in politics and the world around them. The discussion was broad and mature – ranging from transport, to education and specialised support for young people.”
Ceredigion Youth Service can be found on social media using the @giceredigionys on Instagram and X.