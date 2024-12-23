Community groups, churches and chapels, voluntary and non-profit organisations that wish to improve and increase the range of facilities, activities and opportunities within Ceredigion are encouraged to apply to the Ceredigion Community Grant Fund.
Grants are available towards the purchase of land, buildings, equipment and the upgrading of existing facilities. There are two grants: a Capital Grant Fund and a Policy Grant Fund.
Capital Grant
The Capital fund is currently open:
2024/2025 Capital Fund is open until 10 January 2025 - we are now taking applications for projects that can be completed by 1 March 2025.
2025/2026 Capital Fund is open until 13 February 2025 - we are now taking applications for projects that can be completed by 1 March 2026.
Maximum capital grant available will be the lower of 50% of the project cost or the amount required to fund the project deficit, subject to a maximum of £10,000.
Policy Grant
Open for applications all year, but applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
Financed via the Welsh Church Fund (WCF).
Examples include local Eisteddfodau and eligible Shows.
Cllr Gareth Davies, Ceredigion’s Cabinet member responsible for Finance & Procurement Services, said: “It is important for eligible groups and events to have financial support to ensure our communities continue to flourish. If your organisations fit the criteria, go for it and apply for the grant.”
Grant applications must demonstrate that any proposed project meets at least one of the objectives outlined in the latest Corporate Strategy.
Full eligibility criteria and application pack for both the Capital and Policy Grants can be found on the council website.