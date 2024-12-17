A ‘festival of love’ is coming to Aberystwyth this new year.
Gŵyl Cariad is a new arts festival set up by a grassroots group of artists and event organisers Big Wave.
Spanning from the Welsh St Dwynwen's Day celebrating lovers on 25 January, to Valentine’s Day on 14 February, residents can expect the town to be lit up and coloured in thanks to new collaborations between artists and businesses.
Artists will be paired up with small businesses to create displays in shop windows, creating a ‘town-wide exhibition’ on the theme of love and connection.
But Aberystwyth won’t just be a pretty picture - Gŵyl Cariad will also be hosting art workshops, film screenings, music, poetry and storytelling nights at different venues across the town.
Jess Baudey, member of Big Wave - Ton Fawr CIC, said: “This festival is about showing how art can connect us, celebrate our community, and explore love in its richest, most diverse forms.
"We're not just putting on events; we're creating a space where creativity and connection can flourish.
“We've already been blown away by how local businesses and artists have come together.
“This festival celebrates the love that binds our community - the connection to each other, to our landscape, to our creative spirit, and to our Welsh heritage.”
There will also be a chance to be part of an interactive project to create a ‘community photo marathon’ where people can submit their own photos on the theme of love to be exhibited.
Isaac Peat, curator of the free festival, said: “We want to create a walking art exhibition where the high street is turned into stunning art displays telling a story of love beyond romance, from businesses collaborating with artists, creative practitioners and students.
“We’re really excited to see the pilot of this festival go ahead.
“Hopefully it’ll return each year with new growth.”
The group are still looking for artists and businesses to get involved.
To express an interest or find out more contact them via social media @gwylcariadaber or email them at [email protected].