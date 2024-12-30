An Aberystwyth cafe owner is ‘proud’ after his cafe was packed full for his free Christmas dinner lunch.
Ahmet Acikel is in his twelfth year of hosting a free Christmas dinner at his business Home Cafe.
This year was busier than last, with both floors of the cafe packed full of people benefiting from his generosity and kindness.
The dinner is open to anyone who wants or needs a free dinner and company on Christmas day.
This year Ahmet hosted 11 Ukranian families as well as those struggling with homelessness from around Aberystwyth, with the help of his staff who volunteered their time for free to help out.
Ahmet said: “[This year] was brilliant!
“We were full, hosted a calvery, gave out Christmas crackers, presents and drinks, everyone really enjoyed it.
“People even came back for seconds.
“We had people lining up outside the door before we opened.
“We also made up 10 takeaway boxes for those who could make it in person.
“It really surprised me, we were busier than last year.
“It makes me really proud to be doing something for the community - I want the cafe to be part of the community, not just a random cafe.
“Home cafe is one of the oldest in Aberystwyth, with people coming in having eaten their sausages and chips here in the 60s and 70s.”
He said his regulars came in throughout the autumn to drop donated gifts off at the cafe.
He also wanted to thank the Rugby Club, Mason Lounge, Bookers, Mid Wales Travel, Aber Soft Drinks, Al’s Cleaning Services, the Market Hall and Aber Instrument Charity for their contributions.
Praising the initiative, customers described Ahmet’s initiative as a ‘wonderful gesture in the true spirit of Christmas’ with one calling for Ahmet to be remembered in King Charles’ New Years honours list.