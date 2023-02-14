Eventually, the council website stated that there would be no collection until Wednesday, 3 January. Until this notice was made, we all kept our waste collection out, ready for collection, and what was the weather like? High winds and heavy rain, many recyling bags being blown around the lanes, indeed one of mine ended up in the road, and before I could retrieve it, a passing motorist, instead of kindly stopping and picking it up, used it as target practice.