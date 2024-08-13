Ceredigion County Council say their first Summer Roadshow was a huge success.
Over 400 people attended the first one at Plascrug Leisure Centre on 26 July.
Free activities included arts and crafts, games, dancing, sports, and a number of information stands from Ceredigion services such as the Youth Service, Ceredigion Actif, Ceredigion Carers and third sector partners.
Support from Cynnal Y Cardi funded these free events.
Further roadshows have been arranged for Wednesday, 14 August, 10am-2pm at Cardigan Leisure Centre and Thursday, 22 August, 10am-2pm at Lampeter Wellbeing Centre.
Greg Jones, Corporate Lead Officer for Porth Cymorth Cynnar, said: “Being able to see how families with children across wide age ranges enjoyed the activities was a joy to see.
“It gave parents the chance to find out about council-run services they can access, as well as meet partner services who attended.
“The day really was evidence that we need to provide this sort of events to help families keep their children entertained over the summer periods, but to also make people aware of the wider council services available to them.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Cabinet Member for Lifelong Learning, said: “The roadshow is a very welcome initiative.
“It provides a valuable opportunity for children, young people and families across the county to take part in all kinds of exciting activities over the summer holidays.
“The response has been fantastic with over 400 attending at the first show.
“Thank you to Porth Cymorth Cynnar for organising the events, which give parents the opportunity to see what the county council can offer to help families considering the financial challenges facing councils at the moment.”
Jane Howells, a parent who attended, said: “It was fantastic. My family loved all of the activities. They can’t wait to attend something similar again. The variety of the activities was just great, All three of my children loved the day. Big thumbs up from the Howell Family. Thank you very much.”
Following this year’s success, is hoped roadshow events can become part of the council’s annual summer programme, with the aim to increase the provision to other areas in the county going forward.