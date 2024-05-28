Two small Ceredigion schools have between them scooped up more than 75 prizes in the arts and crafts section of Eisteddfod yr Urdd.
Headteacher, Joyce George, said: “This remarkable accomplishment showcases the exceptional talent and creativity of our pupils.
“Special congratulations go to the following pupils for their success in the All-Wales Urdd competition, where their exceptional work will be exhibited in the Arts and Crafts marquee at the Maldwyn Urdd Eisteddfod:
“Ysgol Pontrhydfendigaid: Pheobe, Ifan Hedd, Evan, and Anneira
“Ysgol Mynach: Robin, Chloe, Grŵp Gruff, Iauan, Leo, Pheobe, and Bois Mynach
“Ysgol Syr John Rhys: Brân and Mathonwy
“We are incredibly proud of all our pupils for their hard work and dedication.
“This achievement would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our staff, who continually inspire and nurture the pupils' creative abilities. We look forward to seeing their work celebrated on a national stage.”