Are you concerned about current public transport provision in the area?
There will be a public meeting in Cellan Millennium Hall on Thursday, 23 February, from 3.30pm to 5pm, primarily to discuss other travel options but hopefully there will also be a designated time to discuss the 585 Lampeter-Aberystwyth bus service.
The meeting will be led by Rod Bowen from Dolen Teifi, which operates a community transport scheme. Lampeter town councillors and Cllr Eryl Evans (Llangybi Ward) will also be present.
The hall will be open at 3pm and is situated just beyond the lock-up garages at the end of Tre Cynon (opposite Cambrian Autos).
