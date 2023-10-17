There is a chance to join a group next weekend for their annual pilgrimage to visit the Pilgrim near Pontrhydfendigaid.
The Pilgrim is located on private land, with no public access, but on Saturday, 28 October, there will be a guided walk from Y Beudy, Mynachlog Fawr, Strata Florida, and the opportunity to see this sculpture up close, and celebrate the community fundraising which put this iconic sculpture back in the landscape.
Timetable for the day is: 1pm, arrive at Strata Florida and gather ready for the walk; 1.30pm, guided walk up to the Pilgrim begins; 2pm to 3.30pm, refreshments available in Y Beudy.
Please be aware that the walk up to the Pilgrim is steep, with sharp drops in some places, so please take your time. It is recommended that you wear walking boots and are prepared with waterproofs.
There will be Pilgrim merchandise available to buy on the day, and the Strata Florida Trust’s Arddangosfa Mynachlog Fawr Exhibition will be open.
