Chance to take part in inspirational project

A BOW Street-based author is launching a search for girls’ names to appear in print in her new book.

Medi Jones-Jackson is asking for the names of would-be wondrous women aged 7-11 as part of her new project celebrating inspiring women from Wales.

The aim is to collect as many names as possible to print in her new book, Wondrous Women of Wales, to be published this June by Y Lolfa.

Wondrous Women of Wales is aimed at children between the ages of 7 and 11 and celebrates the lives of 26 lively and inspirational women from Wales.

The women featured are from many different walks of life and periods, with several that are still working today, such as Shirley Bassey, Hayley Gomez and Jade Jones. Historical figures in the book include Gwendoline and Mary Davies and Frances Hoggan. Each wondrous woman has made a name for herself in her own field – music, literature, history, astronomy, science, art, sports and more.

The stories are brought to life with lots of fun facts, colourful and a lively design, with follow-up puzzles and activities at the back of the book for young readers to enjoy.

The names of girls from all over Wales will appear as a pattern on the book’s endpapers, and the author is asking people to send her names.

Medi said: “This is a rare chance to get your daughter/granddaughter/niece’s name printed in a book. Wondrous Women of Wales is a great introduction to some of Wales’s foremost women and hopefully will inspire little girls all over Wales. What better way to start that journey than by having their name printed in the book?”