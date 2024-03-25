Ceredigion residents are being reminded of changes to waste collections on bank holiday Mondays
The county council has recently changed when waste is collected on bank holiday Mondays.
Over the Easter period, Ceredigion says it 'will endeavour to provide waste collections' as normal on good Friday (29 March) with collections scheduled for Monday, 1 April taking place on Saturday, 30 March.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: "Residents are asked to share this information as widely as possible with neighbours, family, friends, and communities across Ceredigion who may be affected.
“We continually review our approach to the delivery of our services with a view of providing the best possible level of service to the public with the resources that are available to us. We will be making efforts to share the information as widely as possible and, as part of Caru Ceredigion, would like to sincerely thank the public for their ongoing understanding and support.”
Household Waste Sites
Over the Easter period, the opening hours of the Household Waste Sites at Glanyrafon, Lampeter and Cilmaenllwyd will be slightly different.
All three sites will be closed on Good Friday and open between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, Sunday and Easter Monday.
Rhydeinon in Llanarth will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday and open Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5pm.