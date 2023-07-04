Eric Robinson was installed as president of Aberystwyth Rotary for 2023-24 at the club’s annual assembly meeting.
He succeeds retiring president Hywel M Davies, who expressed his appreciation of the hard work of the team of members who had contributed to the success of the club’s 75th year.
Local estate agent Philip Evans was installed as vice-president.
Proposals for the year ahead were outlined on behalf of the club’s committees, covering membership development and local and global support, which would include the annual Christmas collection in support of local charities.
An event was also planned to support a cleft palate project in Vietnam.
The Futures Committee will focus on activities involving schools and young people, which have over the years included sponsoring attendance at a residential youth leadership course, a day out for young people with special needs, and Rotary competitions for young writers and young musicians.
The meeting was addressed by Mary Adams of Narberth, the district governor elect, who emphasised the importance of making Rotary a welcoming and diverse organisation.
The meeting was pleased to welcome back its former president, Clive Parker, after a long period of illness, and visiting representatives from the neighbouring Ardal Aberystwyth Club.
