A team of women from Ceredigion completed a gruelling swim across the English Channel in June, raising £8,000 for New Quay RNLI.
On Tuesday, 10 September, they visited the lifeboat station to present the sizable cheque.
Tîm Merched y Môr, consisting of six women aged 40 to 68, embarked on the challenge of crossing the English Channel.
The team included Ali O'Dochartaigh, Kate Lee, Dr. Sian Newman, Sally Worsley, Jill Sutton, and Louise Ensoll.
The women completed the challenge in June, describing the experience, Kate Lee said: “Each swimmer swam for one hour then changed over, the rules are strict in that, you must always swim behind the previous swimmer before you can start your one hour swim and once in the water you mustn't touch the boat or other the swimmer that is getting out otherwise you will be disqualified and the whole swim will get aborted.
"I remember thinking, 'it's only an hour, you've done an hour in choppy conditions before, just push hard and this will be your last swim hopefully'.
"I kept taking on mouthfuls of water and at one point had to stop to clear the water out of my nose and airways.
"Seeing the Welsh flag dangling over the side of the boat as a five minute warning for changeover was such a relief.”
On completing the channel swim, Kate said: "It goes to show that with hard work, determination and the amazing support of family, you can do whatever you want."
On choosing the RNLI and New Quay Lifeboat Station as their charity, Kate added: “That bit was an easy choice, we are all sea swimmers and did most of our training in New Quay swimming from the lifeboat station over to Llanina point so wanted to support the local appeal to raise funds for the training and equipment for the new all-weather Shannon class lifeboat that arrived last year.
“It’s amazing how much money we have raised and want to thank everyone for the donations. It goes to show that with hard work, determination and the amazing support of family, you can do whatever you want."
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI's Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “Everyone at New Quay Lifeboat Station would like to thank Tîm Merched Y Môr for their fundraising challenge for our station.
“We are very grateful for your support and the funds you have raised.”