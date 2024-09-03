A charity antiques valuation event has raised £200 for St Peter’s Church in Machynlleth.
Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley and Alexander Clement from Halls Fine Art in Shrewsbury provided professional valuations for a wide range of items as more than 30 people attended the event, held in the church.
A charge of £2 was made for each item valued, with all the money going to the church.
Maryanne took in jewellery valued at around £1,000 for auction, including a Clogau gold pendant and chain and a heart shaped amethyst pendant each worth up to £300.
She also saw a Waterloo medal set valued at between £1,500 to £2,000, which had been passed down through the owner’s family and a gold watch Albert valued at around £500.
The Rev Miriam Beecroft said: “We were very pleased with how the valuation event went and it was good to see a lot of people coming through the door. There was a lovely atmosphere in the church.
“I discovered that a communion set that I inherited from my former vicar dated from 1895 which was a surprise and a chalice and paten from the church dated to the early 1700s. It was a fascinating and educational event.”