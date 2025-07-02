Machynlleth Town Council has resolved to write a complaint about the lack of police presence at this year’s Comedy Festival after a fight broke out.
Police were called to a fight in the early hours of 3 May following reports of disorder on the town’s high street.
Two men aged 19 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail pending further enquiries.
However in a council meeting this week, councillors expressed their displeasure that there were no police present at the time of the disorder, with several stating the police took over an hour to arrive, needing to travel from a neighbouring town.
At the meeting on 30 June, Councillor Llinos Griffiths said: “A lot of residents are saying - where are the police now?
“On the Friday night there was a fight in the town, but no police presence.
“Residents here were appalled the police took so long.
“In January, we resolved to write to the police requesting them to be here on all bank holidays.
“Consequently, there was an incident in the town and no one here to police it.”
The council voted to write to Dyfed-Powys Police asking for an explanation as to why they weren’t present.
Police however dispute that the response took an hour, adding: “Local officers provided a presence in the town and Comedy Festival throughout Saturday and Sunday, including the evening.
“Local officers are committed to ensuring that Machynlleth receives a regular police presence.”
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, emailing [email protected], or calling 101 or text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting reference: 14 of the 3rd May.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555111.
